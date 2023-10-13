3,600 Persons Participate In Kano Mass Wedding (Photos)

The Kano State Government on Friday conducted a mass wedding of 3,600 men and women across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The participants were joined together according to Islamic rites at the Central Mosque in the Emir’s Palace, and had dignitaries such as the Governor of the State, Abba Kabir Yusuf and the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in attendance.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Yusuf said the mass wedding is part of efforts by his government to promote the culture and tradition of the state as well as provide the couples with a memorable and cost-effective way to formalize their unions.

He added that the celebrations would extend to Saturday with the flag off of wedding ceremonies and “walima” (traditional feast) which will hold at the Government House, Kano.

“The event reflects the deep-rooted values and unity of the people of Kano State and highlights the state government’s dedication to preserving traditions while ensuring a bright future for its people,” he stated.

Recall that last week, the Hisbah Board revealed that the state government screened out intending couples for the mass wedding who tested positive for Hepatitis B, HIV, sickle cell and pregnancy.

Speaking earlier, at the inspection, the Commander General of Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, applauded the state government’s efforts in sponsoring the mass wedding.

He said it was timely because the economic hardship had hindered so many people from getting married.

