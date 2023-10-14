“You’re A Wicked Person, Clout Chaser” – Davido Slams Samklef For Leaking Video Of His Newborn Twins

Popular Afrobeat superstar, Davido has slammed colleague, Samklef for allegedly leaking the video of his wife and their newborn twins on the internet.

Recall that a viral video of the singer and his wife Chioma Avril Rowland leaving a hospital with a set of twins in the United States of America recently surfaced online.

Congratulating the family, singer Samklef also shared the video on his handle.

READ ALSO: Davido Reportedly Welcome Twins With Chioma

However, reacting to the trend, Davido, who hasn’t announced the birth, took to his Instagram page to berate Samklef, for allegedly leaking the clip.

He wrote, “Delete pls, ur a wicked person. U know u’re not meant to post this. Wtf. F*cking clout chaser.”

Responding to the accusation a few minutes later, Samklef clarified that he saw the video on X platform.

“Me and @Davido are kool. Davido initially believed I was the one who leaked the video after our DM conversation. However, I clarified that I obtained the video from the public domain on Twitter. Wishing blessings upon your home and family.”

See post below: