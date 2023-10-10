Davido Reportedly Welcome Twins With Chioma

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Davido Adeleke popularly known as Davido has reportedly welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

Recall that he bereaved couple tragically lost their only child together in October last year at their Banana Island residence,, Lagos State.

According to PM News, the couple welcomed a set of twins on Monday, October 9 around 9pm.

Also, one Evangelist Gospel Agochukwu confirmed the report in a post on his church’s official Facebook page.

The cleric shared a screenshot of what seemed like a Whatsapp chat with the ‘Timeless’ crooner, where he revealed that his wife just put to bed, twin babies, a boy and a girl.

Davido reportedly wrote: “We don born twin. Na boy and girl we born. Baddest to the world.”

“Gist me this gist well,” reacted the cleric.

The latest twin dad replied: “Chioma don born twins at 9 pm. Omo, I’m so excited.”

See post below: