Boko Haram Members Invade Customs Office In Yobe, Kill Officer

Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly killed an officer in an attack on a Customs office in Geidam town, Geidam Local Government Area, Yobe state.

During the weekend attack, the insurgents also burned down a patrol van, generator, and part of the building.

The assailants were said to have stormed the customs house along Maine Soroa road in a Volkswagen Golf, a Land Rover and started shooting.

According to reports, the officers on duty scampered for safety, with some escaping through the gate and others scaling the fence.

However, one officer, Ahmed Usman, an assistant superintendent of Customs II, was shot dead while attempting to climb the fence.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in a statement by Abdullahi Maiwada, public relations officer of the agency, on Sunday, said the timely reinforcement from the Nigerian Army thwarted the attack.

“During this harrowing encounter, assistant superintendent of customs II, Ahmed Usman, born on April 2, 1983, and a dedicated NCS member since February 24, 2009, tragically paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“He hailed from Pindiga Town, Akko Local Government Area in Gombe State, leaving behind a grieving wife and five children, three boys and two girls.

“The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, alongside the entire NCS fraternity, extends heartfelt condolences to the family of ASC II Ahmed Usman, the NCS Borno/Yobe area command, and the government of Gombe state for the loss of this heroic and devoted individual in the line of duty,” the statement read.