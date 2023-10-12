‘Calm Down’ — Ohanaeze To Nigerians Over Tinubu’s Certificate Brouhaha

Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and wait for the outcome of the Supreme Court on the ongoing certificate saga involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They also urged politicians and other stakeholders to refrain from making inflammatory statements that could further divide the country.

Ohanaeze’s Secretary General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a statement to journalists in Abakaliki, however called for a thorough investigation over the alleged Chicago State University certificate discrepancy.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo appeals to Nigerians to remain calm and wait for the outcome of the Supreme Court on the ongoing certificate saga involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Again, we urge politicians and stakeholders to refrain from heightening tensions and overheating the polity, as this will not augur well for the country.

“However, the allegations of discrepancy on President Tinubu’s Chicago State University of the United States of America certificate are serious and must be thoroughly investigated.

“But we caution against any attempt to use the allegations to cause chaos and instability in the country,” the statement read.