LP Chieftain, Shares Peter Obi’s, NYSC, WAEC Certificates (Photos)

As part of efforts to clear people’s doubt amidst certificate scandal, rocking Nigeria’s political space, the Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Oseloka Obaze on Wednesday, reacted to the allegation that the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi has discrepancies in his credentials.

Recall that the National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party, Abayomi Arabambi had earlier said that Obi’s names in his credentials are different.

Arabambi in an interview on AIT, said the name written on Obi’s academic certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), was different from the name written on the NYSC certificate of the former governor.

Obaze, in a swift reaction, via his X account, said that none of the certificates of the former governor of Anambra State was forged.

To shed more light on the authenticity of the credentials of the LP presidential candidate, Obaze shared photos of Obi’s WASC, Bachelor of Arts (BA) and NYSC certificates.

Obaze further stated that the fundamentals of leadership are integrity and transparency.

He wrote: “As Americans say; ‘Trust But Verify.’ Here are Peter Obi’s WASC, BA and NYSC certificates all verified: Nothing Bogus, Nothing Forged, Nothing Ambiguous. The fundamentals of leadership are integrity and transparency. Comparably, verified documents from CSU Raised More Questions”