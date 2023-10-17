17-Year-Old Caught Burying Younger Brother Alive In Kogi

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Goodness Oshodi, has been arrested for allegedly burying his younger brother, Friday Oshodi alive in Kogi State.

It was gathered that Friday had stolen N1,000, hence his elder brother decided to punish him on their mother’s instruction.

According to the Daily Post, a resident confirmed that Friday is well known in the area for stealing, adding that, to punish his criminal act, his mother asked his elder brother, Goodness to punish him.

They added that rather than giving Friday tolerable punishment, Goodness led him to a nearby bush and buried him alive.

Our correspondent further gathered that luck, however, ran out of Goodness as he was caught in the heinous crime by some vigilante members in the area who exhumed the body of Friday alive and reported the case to the police.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP. William Ovie Aya confirmed the incident on Wednesday afternoon, saying the Police had arrested Goodness, stressing that the Command had commenced an investigation into the case.