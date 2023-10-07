Certificate Scandal: It’s An Entertainment, Politicians Know What They’re Doing – Oshoma

Legal practitioner, Liborous Oshoma has reacted to the ongoing controversy over the alleged certificate forgery involving President Bola Tinubu.

The lawyer said that he doesn’t want to be dragged into the controversy between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and Tinubu regarding the Chicago State University (CSU) credentials presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because he views it as a ‘comic fight’ and entertainment.

Speaking on Friday during an interview appearance on Arise TV, Oshoma added that the politicians drafted the laws including the constitution and the electoral act and always know how to exploit the loopholes.

READ MORE: Chicago: Stop Chasing Shadows, Start Preparing For 2027, Ex-APC Spokesman Tells Atiku

He added that Section 137 of the constitution clearly states that a person cannot be qualified for presidency of the country if the said person presents a forged certificate to INEC while also referring to section 29 of the Electoral Act.

In his view, therefore, the law must be examined holistically to reach any meaningful conclusion while a proper investigation must be carried out into the activities of third-party agents of CSU regarding the matter.

“These politicians know what they’re doing. These laws – the constitution, the electoral act – they made it. And so, when they give with one hand, they take with another. And so, that’s why we say you read the laws wholistically,” Oshoma submitted.