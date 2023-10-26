Court Sacks Ghandi As Soun Of Ogbomosho, Orders Fresh Selection Process

The Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso has upturned the appointment of the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, citing illegality of the selection process.

Recall that the State Government on the 8th of September, 2023, announced Pastor Ghandi as the new Soun and made him king.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that one of the contestants, Kabir Laoye had sued Ghandi, noting that he was not eligible to take Soun’s position.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Soun Of Ogbomoso Dies At 95

The Oyo state High Court in Ogbomoso at the time had reportedly restrained Governor Seyi Makinde, the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters or anyone else from presenting any instrument of office in any form of ceremony or issuing certificate of installation to Olaoye until the final determination of the mandatory injunction already filed before the court.

The Areago High Chief, Sobalaje Otolorin, however, disclosed that the kingmakers were not aware of a restraining order by any court.

Sobalaje Otolorin led the installation that took place in Abata.

Pastor Ghandi then proceeded into seclusion to commence traditional rites attached to the throne.