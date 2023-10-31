Detention: Naira Marley, Sam Larry Sue Magistrate, Police, Demand N40m

Embattled Nigerian musician, Abdulazeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and his associate, Samson Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, have sued Lagos State magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, and the Nigerian Police Force.

The duo filed a fundamental rights suit before the Federal High Court in Lagos, to challenge their continued detention over the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Sam Larry and Naira Marley are demanding N20m damages each from the defendants.

In the suit filed through their lawyer, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), they urged the court to declare that their continued detention at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, since October 4, 2023, constituted a violation of their rights.

In the affidavits attached to their suits, the deponents said, “Their travails started between October 3 and 4, 2023 when they were arrested by the police on the alleged connection of the applicants with the death of one Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

“The Commissioner of Police on the 4th of October 2023, sought an order in the Magistrates’ Court, held at Yaba to remand them for 30 days.

“Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the police application to remand them for only 21 days in the custody of the police.

“The 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun has since lapsed on October 26, 2023, and the order has not been renewed.”