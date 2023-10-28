Elections: There Should Be Penalty For INEC Reneging On Its Promises – Adegboruwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has said that there should be punishment for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to fulfill its promises of delivering credible elections to Nigerians in 2023.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that there have been some controversies surrounding the 2023 general election as INEC disappointed many Nigerians in transmitting election results electronically.

Adegboruwa made this submission during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, he maintained that there must be consequence for the electoral body if they fail to fulfil their promise in conducting good election exercise.

He said: “The opinion of people concerning election matters to the outcome of that election, it is not just a matter of figures and that is why I thought that if it became clear to all of us that INEC failed Nigerians, that INEC reneged on its promises, there should be some penalties.

“You won’t just walk away from that, not just walking away, INEC participated in the process of the election petition from the Court of Appeal up to the Supreme Court even opposing the views of the appellants.

“I thought that it is something that we can learn from, that if the body did not fulfil its promises to the people of Nigeria, what will be the consequence for that failure?”