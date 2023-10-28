Number Of Supreme Court Justices Lowest In History — CJN Ariwoola

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has disclosed that the Supreme Court of Nigeria is currently facing an unprecedented shortage of justices.

Justice Ariwoola noted that the apex court has only 10 justices available to handle the substantial workload of pending cases which marks the lowest number of justices in the contemporary history of the court.

While speaking at the retirement ceremony of Justice Musa Dattijo Mohammed, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 years, the CJN assured that steps were being taken to appoint a significant number of new justices to the Supreme Court.

He said, “With Justice Musa Dattijo leaving us after the retirement of Hon. Justice Adamu Amina Augie a few weeks ago, we are now left with just 10 Justices on the Supreme Court Bench; being the lowest we have ever had in the contemporary history of the Court.

“However, I can confidently assure all the litigant public that efforts are in top gear to get on board a sizeable number of Justices to boost our rank and complement the tremendous effort we have been investing in the business of the Court.”