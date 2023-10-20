EndSars Memorial: Lagos CP Makes Fresh Vow To Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

As Lagosians celebrates another memorial of EndSars at the Lekki Toll gate, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa vowed that no harm would befall the protesters as long as they adhere to the agreements they have with the security agents.

CP Owohunwa made this known on Friday while addressing newsmen at the 3rd Year remembrance of the protest at popular Toll gate.

According to him, citizens have the right to exercise their freedom and the Police must protect them.

He added that the groups visiting the location must stay clear of any activity that would put the security and peace of Lekki and its environs at risk.

Owohunwa disclosed that about two groups have visited the Lekki location for the third year anniversary of the #EndSARS/Lekki toll gate shooting and they have coordinated themselves properly.

He said: “It has been stable. We had one nor two groups that came around here for procession and they have been working within our understanding of how it should be. As a citizen you reserve your right to exercise your freedom and franchise, we respect it, we protect it.

“We do it in such a way that, in the cause of doing that, the groups members will not also be exposed to any form of danger. That is what we owe them and that is what have have done.”

He added that: “But, then we also made it clear that for the overriding public interest, we will also not allow a situation where those groups conduct them in manner that will put the interest, security, the peace, around Lekki and environs and across the state into jeopardy.

“We also owe the state the responsibility to guarantee their safety. So we’re trying to strike a balance and that’s it so far so good.”