FG Okays Ogun Govt To Reconstruct Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The Federal Government has granted approval to the Ogun State Government to undertake repairs and implement tolling on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made this known on Monday during a briefing after the Federal Executive Council meeting, (FEC) at the Aso Villa.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that for years, motorists and travellers have lamented the deplorable state of the Lagos-Otta-Abeokuta Expressway while calling on the government to fix it.

It was gathered that after yesterday’s FEC meeting, the minister explained that the project would be carried out under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI), adding that the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Federal Ministry of Finance would be involved in the process.

“On permission to build federal roads, when such requests are made, we give approval within 24 hours but then there are conditions to be met – they must have to use the Federal Ministry of Works standard designs,” Umahi said.

“Under HDMI, when they (state governments) finish the roads, they have to toll it. There is a maximum number of years they have to toll it, recoup their money and then the funds will have to start coming into Federation Account and that is why we are very much interested in how much the road is going to cost and to adopt the standard procedure in road construction and design. This is very important.

“An example of this system — HDMI – was the approval of Lagos-Otta-Abeokuta today (yesterday) for Ogun State Government to build and toll.”