Forged Certificate: “Channel Your Energy Towards Resolving PDP Crisis” – Pastor Giwa Tells Atiku

The senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said that the Presidential candidate Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, should channel his energy towards resolving the crisis within his party rather than on the academic certificate of President Bola Tinubu.

The pastor said this in a statement issued to Vanguard on Thursday in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He said, ”If Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu happens to be a president of the United States, he would have honorably resigned by now.

“However, Nigeria is a country where the poor bear the brunt of the law while the rich are untouchable.”

Giwa lamented that the nation’s image has been on the trail among the comity of nations since the presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, requested the academic record of the President.

According to him, “This CSU certificate has caused Nigeria irreparable damage; this is a national disgrace, and I do not think Nigeria really needs this.

“Alhaji Atiku should have allowed time to take its course instead of trying to force his way.

“One wonders why he couldn’t channel the energy that he is using to fish out discrepancies on Tinubu’s Chicago University Certificate into resolving the crisis within his party that led to his failure in the last presidential election.

“Atiku ought to have won the last presidential election if he had used wisdom to play his game with the G-5 governors.

”Atiku should have used his energy to resolve the PDP crisis that led to his failure in the last presidential election.”

Recall that Atiku Abubakar, who participated in the February 25, 2023 presidential election along with Tinubu, had challenged the declaration of the APC candidate as winner of the election on various grounds.

Among the grounds are that Tinubu was not qualified to have stood for the election on the grounds that he submitted forged documents on oath to INEC to secure eligibility.