“Tinubu Sent Govs To My House To Beg Me After 2023 Election, But I Refused To Let Them In Or See Them” – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has disclosed that he refused to meet with a delegation allegedly sent by President Bola Tinubu and has said that he will only withdraw his case against Tinubu’s academic records after the Supreme Court has given its verdict.

Atiku made this known at a world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, October 5.

He noted that some governors claimed to have been sent by Tinubu immediately after the election and wanted to see him, but he refused to let them into his house.

“Immediately after the elections, I was told there was a delegation of governors who claimed they were sent by the president, and I did not even allow them to get into my house, I didn’t.

“I will only drop the fight when the court rules. If the court rules that I am right, fine. If the court rules that he is right, fine. So that’s the end of the fight, because, at the moment, we are the Supreme Court, and there is no other higher court than the Supreme Court.”

Atiku also called on Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to join him in the fight to establish the authenticity of Tinubu’s certificate.

“Let me call on all well-meaning Nigerians, leaders of thoughts, our religious, traditional, community and political leaders and in particular, Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and the leaders of every political party in Nigeria and indeed every single person who loves this country as I do and who wishes nothing but the best for this country as I do, to join me in this campaign to enshrine probity, accountability and the basic principles of justice, morality, and uprightness in our country and in our government

“This is a task for every one of us

Atiku’s case against Tinubu’s academic records is currently before the Supreme Court. Atiku is alleging that Tinubu forged his academic certificates and is therefore not qualified to be president.