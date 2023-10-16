“I Don’t Want To Be A Baby Mama” – Mercy Eke Opens Up On Marriage

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke, has disclosed her desire and readiness to get married and have children.

Mercy, who made this known in an interview with a media personality, Hero Daniels, stated that she does not want to be a ‘Baby Mama’ just like some of her other celebrity colleagues.

When asked about how she is dealing with loneliness, Mercy said “I don’t want to be a baby mama. At this point, I’m ready to settle down and have a family.

”I’m ready to have my own kids. If I wanted to be a baby mama, I would have been one but no disrespect to ‘baby mamas’ but I would rather be married first because I’m from a Christian home.

“In as much as you want to be a boss lady, we just need that care, that somebody who just wakes up and checks on you. Someone who will be by your side and just do little things for you.

“Yeah, husband dey hungry me but I feel like I’m much more ready to have a little one,” she stated.

Eke, who disclosed that she is under pressure from her mother to get married, said she had contemplated having a baby through surrogacy in the past.

“I had said that I was gonna buy a baby. Not like buying a baby. Just get someone, take my eggs, get someone to be a sperm donor, hire a surrogate, and have a beautiful baby.

“That is what I was thinking because (of) my mum and her village people. She’s always going from one traditional wedding to another. You know, when you had gone to one thousand traditional weddings, they are now asking, ‘When is your daughter doing her own?’ I said, ‘Mummy, nobody should pressure me o!’

“So, I was like I could just have a baby. Happiness is happiness anywhere you find it. If you wanna give birth, you wanna get it elsewhere. That’s why I love Westerners. They just do what they like. Unlike where people would want you to be a certain way. But right now, I love that people, especially women, are doing what they like, however they deem fit.

“Now, that marriage sef. It’s like I go just carry belle, born, and rest. And, once I have a baby outside of marriage, I am not getting married again. Because the kind of love I will give to that baby, I will not love any man again. All my love, I will give it to my baby. So, I’ve only one relationship left in me.”