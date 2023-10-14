“I Was Not Arrested, My Team Was Assaulted Backstage” – Kizz Daniel Reacts Over Ivory Coast Experience

Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, famously known as Kizz Daniel has reacted to the report of his arrest in Ivory Coast.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that viral reports on internet, claimed on Friday that the Afrobeat singer was arrested in Abidjan by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for allegedly refusing to perform despite having received payment.

However, Kizz Daniel, took to his Instagram handle in the early hours of Saturday, to debunk the rumor, emphasising that the reports were not true and unfounded.

In his statement, the ‘Woju’ crooner revealed that the event organisers failed to honour their part of the contractual agreement.

Kizz Daniel said despite the whole scenario, he still went ahead to the venue to perform without payment.

He wrote, “This might definitely get a lot of people in trouble but damn, enough is enough. CAF didn’t deal with us directly, it was through an agent.

“The agent signed my contract which states ‘no money no performance’.

“I agreed to fly in regardless, after so many appeals and of cuz excuses on bank transfer delay with the promise of receiving the money upon arrival in Abidjan.

“Till now no payment, not even the alleged amount mentioned. I still chose to support CAF and went ahead to the venue to perform without payment, but unfortunately, my 3-minute performance slot was up.

“My team were assaulted backstage and I decided to take my leave. I am not arrested by CAF OR DETAINED WHATSOEVER.“