Tinubu’s Academic Record: ‘Let The People Be The Judge’ – Afenifere

The leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has reacted to the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU).

He believed that Nigerian people should be the judge of the issue of the President’s academic results.

Adebanjo, during an interview with The Punch, said the issue was something he didn’t want to discuss, but all he knows is that when one becomes a political figure, their lives no longer remain private.

The Afenifere leader added that what is happening is not rocket science, and people understand, so therefore, they should be the judge of everything.

He said: “What do you make of it yourself? When you say you have a certificate, they say you should make it public. For example, how can they tell me now that I should provide my academic record, and I will now tell them not to get the record? It sounds somehow.

“An academic record is a public document. If I told you I worked at a bank and you told me that you were going to the bank to find out if I truly worked there, then I say don’t go there. What does that mean?

“You don’t need rocket science to tell you what is happening, but let the people judge.

“Personally, I don’t want to be involved in this issue of academic record. All I know is that for any political figure, your life is no longer private.

“Everything about him is public, and if any public figure is now saying anything contrary, I leave the public to judge.”