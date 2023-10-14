“If My Man Cheats On Me, I’ll Cheat Back” – Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Tolanibaj has said she would take revenge if her partner cheats on her.

She also said she would leave the relationship if the partner who cheated is not adding any value to her, but would consider enduring the toxic relationship if it is a partner who is “empowering” her.

She added that it is better to cry in a Lamborghini than in a tricycle.

The reality star stated this in the maiden episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast hosted by her and actress Moet Abebe.

Tolanibaj said, “If you cheat on me, I will cheat on you back no matter how much I love you. Oh God!

“I will not go through your phone… Maybe at the beginning, I will warn you. When I warn guys it might come off as a threat but I’m really keeping it 100. It may not be a good way of living. It may be very toxic but it works for me.

“If you’re empowering me and you are useful, and you cheat on me, no problem. Just continue playing your role- empowering me.

“But if you cheat on me and you are not adding value to me, what am I still doing there? Do you get it? That’s how I see it. I would prefer to cry in a Lamborghini than in a keke [tricycle].”