“It’s Deepest Pain I’ve Ever Felt” – Wizkid Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral

Famous Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid on Thursday, gave an emotional speech at his mother’s funeral.

The singer in a video on social media, revealed that the pain is profound and it hurts deeply.

He described the pain as the deepest he has ever felt in his life.

“The pain is profound. It hurts deeply. The deepest pain I have ever felt in my life. I’m lost but I pray God will comfort every one of us.

“I’m lost without you Mom, I love you so much,” he said.

Watch video below: