“I’ve Never Seen Anyone Ingest So Much Weed Like Burna Boy” – Ed Sheeran

Popular English singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran has recounted how he got high after a studio recording session with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy.

Ed Sheeran revealed this during the latest episode of Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, posted by X user, @benny7gg on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Why My Management Took My Twitter Account From Me – Burna Boy (Video)

The ‘Shape Of You’ crooner while recounting how the smoking affected him after their studio session, said that he has never seen anyone ingest so much weed like Burna Boy.

“There’s an artist that I work quite a lot with called Burna Boy and I’d said he’s… that’s the most I have ever seen anyone ingest weed…” And I work as I said 10-5 and he came to the studio and I had a gig later on and it was very much the studio doors closed and just smoke smoke.”

Watch video below: