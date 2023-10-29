Lagos Govt Reopens Alaba International, Trade Fair Markets

The Lagos State government has reopened Alaba International Market and some markets at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

Recall that the market was shut earlier because of improper waste management and other environmental infractions.

In a statement, on Saturday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that the decision to reopen the markets was made after a thorough evaluation and implementation of strict environmental standards.

READ MORE: Lagos Govt Shuts Down Popular Markets In Trade Fair Over Environmental Pollution

He further clarified that the markets were reopened only after the environmental concerns had been resolved, dismissing any suggestions of political motives behind the closure.

“I state emphatically that the closure of those markets had no ethnic or political motives as it was done to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability for the good of all residents.

“These standards were set to guarantee that businesses in the state operate in a manner that is not detrimental to the environment and the well-being of the people,’’ Wahab said.

Commenting on the reopening of the markets, Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said it worked with market officials to ensure the attainment of environmental standards. He said it was important for markets to operate in a manner that was economically viable and environmentally responsible.

“We have standards that each market in the state has to comply with to make our business environment clean and healthy for buyers and sellers.

“These include proper waste management, zero tolerance for open burning of waste, and zero tolerance for dumping of wastes in the drainage channels.

Others are the engagement of market policing personnel to monitor market sanitation, and observance of distance from road setbacks, medians, and market surroundings to avoid indiscriminate dumping.

“We must also ensure the eradication of street trading and trading on road medians and shoulders, which obstruct the free flow of traffic.

“Tariffs must also be fully paid as any violation of the stated regulations would attract penalties and possible subsequent closure of offending markets,’’ he said.