Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped

Liverpool midfielder, Luis Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia after being stopped by gunmen on motorbikes.

The 26-year-old Colombian international’s parents were reportedly abducted as they drove to their home.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that his mother was later rescued but his father remains missing.

According to Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said that Cilenis Marulanda was rescued by police in the city of Barrancas.

“In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz’s mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father,” the President tweeted.

Meanwhile, the country’s police director, General William Salamanca, said he is using every agent to find Diaz’s father.

Early reports suggest they were at a petrol station aboard a truck when they were approached by armed men travelling on motorbikes.

READ MORE: Resilient Liverpool Come From Behind To Steal Late Win Over Wolves

Colombia’s soccer federation said that the kidnapping was regrettable and urged authorities to rescue the father.

“The Colombian Football Federation rejects the security situation that the parents of our player Luis Díaz are going through,” a statement said.

“From the FCF, we express our solidarity with him and his entire family, and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

The Colombian attorney General’s office also said in a statement: “From the moment when Colombia’s General Prosecutor’s Office learned of the kidnapping of the parents of Colombian player Luis Díaz in the Barrancas area of La Guajira, a specialist team of prosecutors, CTI (Technical Investigation Team) officials and investigators from the police and military have been taking urgent action to locate these individuals, clarify the chain of events and identify the culprits.”