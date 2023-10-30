Man City Named Men’s Club Of The Year

English football side, Manchester City, have been crowned the Men’s Club of the Year.

The Etihad outfit recorded massive success in the last 2022/2023 football season as they won a treble; the English Premier League, English FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

The club’s Chief Executive Officer, Ferran Soriano, said, “We’re very proud. The owners, the chairman, the board and everyone involved in the club are very proud.

READ ALSO: Osimhen, Messi, Haaland, Saka Make 2023 Ballon d’Or Nominees – [Full List]

“We all enjoyed a very good season, but we all know that it was not the product of one season. It’s the product of a lot of hard work.

“We’re here because of these extraordinary players, our coaches, our football director, but behind them are a lot of people who have been working at the club for a long time.

“It’s more than a decade of hard work. It’s an honour to receive this for a second year in a row.”