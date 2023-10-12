Millions Won’t Have Voted Tinubu If He Had Identity Problem — APC Tackles Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party’s (LP) opinion on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu needing a reintroduction of his identity.

According to the APC, the former Anambra State Governor is looking for “cheap” media attention.

During a press conference, Obi said Tinubu should reintroduce himself to Nigerians because the debate surrounding his academic records has worsened the country’s image.

Obi said the controversy over Tinubu’s academic records has made foreigners start profiling Nigerians as “fraudsters, certificate forgers or identity thieves.”

But in a statement on Wednesday, Felix Morka, APC spokesperson, said Nigerians who voted for the president know him and were not “groggy” during the polls.

Morka who said Tinubu does not need a re-introduction said: “Unwilling to miss out in the orchestrated campaign of calumny against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his certificate from the Chicago State University, Obi jumped on the tailboard of Atiku’s bandwagon to satisfy his uncanny and insatiable thirst for cheap media attention, long after his Labour Party had dissociated itself from a bogus call to action by the former Vice-President.

“In his drivel, Peter Obi demanded that the President reintroduce himself to Nigerians, as though the 8.9 million Nigerians who voted him last February were all groggy when they made their free democratic choice.

“Mr. Obi must know that President Tinubu does not need a re-introduction. He does not have any identity problem, except the one contrived by the Atikus and Peters of our political firmament.

“The 8.9 million Nigerians who voted him into office were, and remain, aware of his outstanding record and accomplishments as a defender of democracy, freedom, social and economic justice for over three decades.

“Nigerians know President Tinubu as a thoroughbred professional and former auditor and treasurer of Mobil Nigeria, now ExxonMobil,” the statement read.

He added that Tinubu was elected lawfully.