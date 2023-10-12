Atiku, Peter Obi Should Be Arrested For Treason – APC

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bashiru Ajibola, has said that the 2023 presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, could be jailed over their statements on President Bola Tinubu’s credentials.

Recall that Obi, during a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, asked President Tinubu to reintroduce himself to Nigerians and clarify the issues of his identity.

The former Governor of Anambra state also charged the President to disclose his real names, state of origin, and where he served when he did the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Reacting to Obi’s press conference in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Ajibola said Tinubu does not need reintroduction because Nigerians are aware of his credentials.

The former Spokesman of the Senate said Atiku and Obi are suffering from the trauma of their electoral loss because they are serial losers, stressing that they need “psychiatrist evaluation”.

Ajibola noted that the former Vice President and Obi should be charged with treason for questioning the identity of the President.

He said: “Obi must know that President Tinubu does not need a re-introduction. He does not have any identity problem, except the one contrived by the Atikus and Peters of our political firmament.

“As for President Tinubu’s academic record at the Chicago State University, the facts are clear and settled except for those political jaundiced by the trauma of electoral defeat.

“I think Atiku and Obi should be charged with treason for questioning the identity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated.