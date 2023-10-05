Mohbad: Wanted Singer Primeboy Surrenders Self To Police

The Lagos State Police Command has said that Nigerian singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, has turned himself in after he was declared wanted on Wednesday.

Recall that the state Police declared Primeboy wanted and placed N1 million bounty on his head over his refusal to honour police invitation in connection with the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In a post via his X handle on Thursday, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the singer turned himself in after he was declared wanted.

Hundeyin stated that the singer has immediately been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

He wrote: “Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in.

“He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation.

“The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice.”