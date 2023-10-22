Nigerian Student Reportedly Killed By Chinese Nationals In Philippines

A Nigerian student, identified only as Ikem, was allegedly murdered by a group of Chinese nationals in the Republic of Philippines.

A friend to the deceased, identified as Michael Ojuola, made this known via his X page on Sunday.

He wrote, “A friend of mine, A Nigerian Medical Student named Ikem studying in the Republic of Philippines was brutally murdered by a group of Chinese.

“They tied his hands up, covered and tied his mouth and was beaten blue-black until he gave up the gh*st.

“This should never be allowed to get swept under the carpet regardless of the relationship btw the Philippines and China.!

“This is so inhuman and barbaric! I can’t even think straight at the moment cos of the horrific videos I’m getting right now from the hospital.”

He further called on the Chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, alongside other stakeholders, to address the situation.

