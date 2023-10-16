Ogun Pastor, Three Others Caught With Human Skull ‘For Blessings’

Oyenekan Oluwaseyi, a pastor with the Christ Liberty Evangelism Church, Rosco, Iyana Iyesi, Ota, along side three others have been nabbed with a human skull in the Saje Area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The three other suspects;30-year-old Ibrahim Agbowewe, 40-year-old Suleiman Ogunbunmi and 57-year-old Gafari Akinsanya, were arrested by men of the state police command at the weekend.

According to Punch, the suspects claimed they had intended to use the skull for rituals.

A source told the platform that the arrest was made following a tip-off from members of the public about the suspects’ suspicious movement and activities in the area.

READ ALSO: Redeem Your Image With Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Guber — PDP To INEC

Following the intelligence, policemen were said to have stormed the area and arrested the suspects.

Iems such as a big calabash, one black Toyota Camry car and one ram found with the suspects had been recovered and taken to the police station.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the arrest, disclosed that the four suspects had confessed to the crime.

“We arrested the four of them. They have since confessed that they wanted to use the head for blessings and money rituals. The investigations are ongoing to unravel more details about the incident,” Odutola said on Sunday.