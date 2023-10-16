Security Operatives Seal Off Ondo PDP Secretariat Over Planned Protest

Ahead of today’s protest, security operatives have sealed up the State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

Reports have it that the operatives of the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security (DSS) sealed up the secretariat to prevent the alleged protest against the continued absence of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the State, after his return from medical vacation.

READ ALSO: Ogun Pastor, Three Others Caught With Human Skull ‘For Blessings’

A source told Vanguard that the security operatives arrived at the secretariat around 7am, adding that, “Police and DSS officers have sealed up our party Secretariat to prevent a peaceful protest by PDP youths demanding Akeredolu’s whereabouts after being absent from the State since April 2023.

The state’s Publicity Secretary of the Party, Kennedy Peretei, also confirmed the development when contacted.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that the ruling All Progressive Congress in the State and the PDP traded words on Sunday over alleged plans to instigate a crisis in the State.