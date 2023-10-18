One Injured As Police, Amotekun Clash Over SWAN Competition In Ogun

Inspector Ogunremi Oluwafemi has reportedely sustained a deep injury during a clash between officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the South-West Security Outfit, also known as Amotekun corps on Tuesday in Ogun State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the two security outfits were participants in the ongoing Ogun State Sports Writer Association of Nigeria football competition in Abeokuta, the state capital, when a disputed officiating decision by the centre referee, Ayo Amos led to the brawl.

An eye witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity explained to Punch that the atmosphere became tense in the 65th minute of the encounter when Amos issued Amotekun defender, Akinloye Babatunde, a red card for violent conduct on a police player, Odukoya Olanrewaju.

The Referee equally sent off the police defender, Odukoya Olanrewaju for retaliation.

The eyewitness said, “The red-carded Amotekun defender, Akinloye immediately returned to the pitch and punched one of the police players on the field, Constable Adesina James. The ugly development led to an invasion of the pitch by spectators, who came in to rescue the police officer from the mob attack by the Amotekun.

“Surprisingly, one of the Amotekun defenders, Tejuoso Segun with force no: AMT/AS/21201 rushed out of the pitch and returned with a charm and broken bottle to attack Inspector Ogunremi Oluwafemi inflicting him with a deep cut injury on his lower jaw.”

The Chairman of Ogun SWAN, Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, in his reaction to the incident, condemned the Amotekun Corps for retaliating, stressing that the competition aimed at fostering cordial relationships among security agencies in the state.

He said: “I condemn the act of Amotekun officers during the Value Jet/SWAN Security Cup quarter-final game. One of the reasons SWAN in Ogun state put up this competition is to promote good conduct, and harmonious relationships among security officers and instil discipline among them, both on and off the field and while on duty.

“Trained security personnel should be able to restrain themselves from aggression. The unruly behaviour displayed by the Amotekun officers did not portray them as trained officers saddled with the responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people. Armed officers should not be easily provoked to the extent of assaulting fellow officers.

“This time around, we won’t sweep this under the carpet. As organisers, we will take appropriate steps and report the agency and their officers to the Ogun State Head of Service for punitive action to serve as a deterrent to others.”