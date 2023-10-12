Release Nnamdi Kanu And Become A National Hero – Ohanaeze Begs Tinubu

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has begged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ohanaeze also asked the Nigerian President to withdraw all charges against Kanu.

Ohanaeze, while appealing to the President, disclosed that doing that would make Tinubu a national hero.

The group made this known in a statement on Wednesday by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro in which it reacted to the release of the embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho from detention in Benin Republic after about two years.

Ohanaeze while commending Yoruba leaders for securing the release of Igboho, called on President Tinubu to emulate his counterpart in Benin, Patrice Talon and free Kanu from detention.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo expresses its heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering contributions of Yoruba leaders such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Banji Akintoye, Prof. Wole Soyinka, and Pa Ayo Adebanjo towards the release of Sunday Igboho.

“The organisation recalls its October 1, 2023 Independence Day plea for the release of both Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes that this is an opportune time for President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate similar gestures and drop all charges against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, allowing him to regain his freedom.”

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo firmly believes that President Tinubu will be hailed as a national hero if he seizes this opportunity to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“The organization acknowledges that Nigerians who felt denigrated by Kanu’s actions should find it in their hearts to forgive him, as his release will mark a significant step towards national unity and reconciliation.