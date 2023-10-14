“Resign As PDP National Secretary” — BoT Tells Imo Guber Candidate, Anyanwu

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has called for the resignation of the Party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

In April, Anyanwu was elected as the Party’s November 11 governorship candidate in Imo State having garnered 802 votes during primaries.

However, following his election as the PDP candidate, some members of the Party called for the resignation of Anyanwu as the national secretary.

Reacting on Friday, the PDP in a statement said Anyanwu remains the Party’s national secretary and governorship candidate in Imo.

The claim that Anyanwu was sacked from the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) was also dismissed.

However, in a letter dated October 12 and addressed to Iliya Damagun, acting PDP National Chairman, the BoT said it is against the provisions of the party’s constitution for Anyanwu to occupy two positions.

The letter, signed by Adolphus Wabara, acting BoT chairman said Anyanwu should have resigned his position as the national secretary after he was elected as governorship candidate.

“Nonetheless, the BOT, as the conscience of the party, has the constitutional authority to call to order any member of the party acting in a way contrary to the guiding principles of our party and this is one of them.

“It is therefore against the background of the above that the Board wishes to put it on record and state categorically that the NWC should do the right thing by ensuring that the Imo state gubernatorial candidate resigns from office immediately and focus on the election which is less than 30 days away,” the statement read.