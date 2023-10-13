South-East Will Appeal For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release – Ifeanyi Ubah

A senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, has revealed that the South East will plead with the Federal Government for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

When asked on Channels Television’s Politics Today if the IPOB leader would be released soon, Ubah responded: “Definitely”.

He said: “I am of the firm belief that if we can consult , with the consultation we have had, the government will start looking in that direction,” he said Thursday.

“Even though it is something that the government cannot say, based on the issues in court, the government cannot say that they can take a unilateral position. But I believe by the time we join the forces coming into the centre spread, we will make an appeal.”

Ubah disclosed that Kanu’s continual detention is one of the reasons for insecurity in the South-East region.

“We spoke on many issues, not only insecurity. We discussed insecurity; it was one of the focused infrastructures, but most importantly, even looking at the stability of the southeast and my state – our detained brother, Nnamdi Kanu.

“A lot of things are on the table; let us see how, where we will get to,” he said.

Recall that the senator, who earlier on Thursday switched from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the Southeast is raising these issues because it wants “tranquility and stability” to reign there.

“Everybody that wants peace in the South-East should help join or help pray for me and see that my move will bring value to the South-East and bring tranquility and peace so that people will start going back to the southeast,” he added.

“People are no more going, Mondays are being observed as sit-at-home, so many things are involved.”