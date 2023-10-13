No fewer than two people were confirmed dead on Thursday, due to injuries they sustained when a storey building under construction in the Eweta area of Ikirun, Osun State, collapsed.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the deceased and two others were said to be working in the building on Wednesday evening when it collapsed and trapped them.

According to a resident identified as Lateef, during an interview with PUNCH Metro, said the victims were evacuated by some residents who rushed to the scene.

He said the building owner and one woman among the victims died while on admission at the hospital.

Lateef said: “Some minutes to 7pm on Wednesday, we heard a loud noise from a construction site in our area and people rushed to the scene.

“When we got there, we saw that a storey building under construction had collapsed and search-and-rescue started immediately. We evacuated four people from the rubble, three females and a male. We learnt they were working in the building when the incident occurred.

“The victims were taken to a hospital here in Ikirun. All of them were in critical condition. But this morning (Thursday), we were told that two of the victims died.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

Adeleke added that though the building was still under construction, it was already being used as a church.

She said: “A storey building being used as a church collapsed yesterday, (Wednesday)The church building is in the Eweta community in Ikirun.

“Our officer that visited the scene said the affected building was still under construction and some workers were working inside it when collapsed.

“Four people were trapped under the rubble. They were later evacuated and taken to a nearby hospital. Three women and a man were evacuated.

“As of this morning, Thursday, two of the victims have died. One of the deceased was the owner of the building.”