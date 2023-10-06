Stop Dragging Nigeria In the Mud, Allow Tinubu Breath So He Can Focus On Governance – Lagos APC Ndigbo To Atiku

Jude Idimogu, deputy leader of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter, has urged the opposition to allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu focus on governance.

Idimogu made the appeal on Friday while speaking with newsmen.

The former member, Lagos House of Assembly, who represented Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, said that after the verdict of the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, opposition parties and their candidates ought to rally round the President in the interest of the nation.

He however pleaded with politicians against Tinubu’s victory to avoid actions capable of dragging the country’s name in the mud.

Idimogu insisted that the allegations levelled against Tinubu by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is politics taken too far and capable of destroying the image of the country.

“All I want to tell good Nigerians is to understand that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not and will never forge any certificate, and whatever he submitted to INEC is clean and true.

“We want to appeal to Nigerians to calm down and not allow themselves to be deceived by those dragging Nigeria’s name in the mud.

“We want the opposition to allow our President, who God gave to us to breathe. Please allow him to breathe for the sake of the masses,” Idimogu said.

Also, in a chat with News Telegraph he emphasised that Atiku “cannot get power through the backdoor. All these efforts he is making are dead on arrival, adding that the Supreme Court does not judge on emotion, sentiments or social media.

“As far as I am concerned, Atiku has lost it. I would plead with him to embrace his friend. This is a man that has worked hard, he helped people and now that God has helped him somebody wants to come through the backdoor to remove him, it is impossible.

“The documents are there for everybody to see, our president should be respected by everybody. They should stop maligning him. I want to urge all Nigerians to support him.”

According to him, initially, Atiku said Tinubu never attended Chicago State University, but the school has since confirmed that he attended the school, but now, Atiku is now talking about forged certificates.

He said: “The court that can decide on this is the one that has competent jurisdiction over the matter, no other person can do so.

“Why is Atiku trying to deceive Nigerians? As of today, President Tinubu is our president and nothing can change that except God.

“Atiku should please rest the case and embrace President Bola Tinubu. If he cannot wait till 2027, he should just retire and become a godfather.”