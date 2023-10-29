Supreme Court: Tinubu’s Mandate Has Been Validated – NDDC Boss Ogbuku

The Supreme Court verdict on the 2023 presidential election has been described as a validation of the mandate of Nigerians given to President Bola Tinubu.

This was made known by Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, who expressed excitement that the Apex Court was able to affirm the wishes of Nigerians by ruling in favour of President Tinubu.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Dr. Willie Etim and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state, on Sunday, the NDDC boss said that Tinubu has proven to be a democrat, champion of the rule of law and respecter of the constitution and the independence of the judiciary.

“I congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. The ruling reaffirms the mandate of the electorates and validates your election as the president of our dear country.

“You have once again proven to be a democrat, a champion of the rule of law, a respecter of the constitution, the electoral process, and the Independence of the judiciary”, Ogbuku said in the statement.

“You have demonstrated grace and uncommon statesmanship in the face of unwarranted allegations from your opponents. As an admirer and supporter, I am proud of your achievements in office so far. You have initiated policies and programmes that are set to improve the economy, security, physical infrastructure, and social welfare of all Nigerians.

“I have the confidence that you will restore hope in the Nigerian project. You have inspired millions of Nigerians to believe in the possibility of a brighter future. I join you in celebrating this important milestone as you steer our country towards steady progress and rejuvenation”, he said.