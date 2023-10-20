Suspected Phone Snatchers Kill Corps Member In Kaduna

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), identified as Chalya Silas, was stabbed to death by yet-to-be-identified assailants suspected to be phone snatchers in Kaduna State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Chalya, who was observing her one-year National Youth Service in the state was killed by the culprit at the Barnawa area while she was doing her early morning jogging along the road on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, disclosed that the incident occurred in the early hours of today.

According to the PPRO, the deceased was having an early morning exercise when some hoodlums ambushed her with the intention to steal her phone.

He said: “She was stabbed by some criminal elements while she was doing her body exercise along GRA road in Barnawa this morning.

“The suspects who were on a bike, stopped and wanted to snatch her phone. While they were struggling to snatch the phone, one of the suspects used a sharp knife and stabbed her.

“When the police received the information, she was quickly rushed to Harmony Hospital, where she was later confirmed dead”.

“Since the incident was reported to the police, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, held an emergency meeting with the top hierarchy of the Command over the matter. We are already in touch with NYSC in the state.

The PPRO noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, has directed a thorough investigation into the incident.

He added that the Command would do everything within its power to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.