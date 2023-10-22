Troops Kill Bandit, Recover Weapons, Stolen Vehicle In Bauchi

The Nigeria Army says troops of 33 Brigade have neutralized an armed bandit in an ambush staged against the group at an identified crossing point in Bura, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

This was contained in a Saturday statement by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations

According to him, the troops while acting on actionable Intelligence laid in wait for the bandits and unleashed fire on them.

The troops killed one, while others fled with gunshot wounds leaving traces of blood, just as the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, 14 live rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, a mobile phone and a fetish amulet from the bandit, adding that the troops are still exploiting the general area, on the trail of the fleeing bandits.

“In another operation the same day, troops responding to a report by a motorist, of a stolen Toyota Corolla car with registration number ABJ 343 KL, have nabbed a gang of 3 Carjackers along the Bauchi – Jos Highway.

“On receipt of the report, the vigilant troops quickly mounted a snap check point on the highway and successfully intercepted the criminals,” it said.

“However, while attempting to escape upon sighting the troops, the criminals crashed the stolen vehicle. The troops swiftly apprehended the criminals and have since handed the suspects and the stolen vehicle over to the Nigerian Police Force for further action,” Nwachukwu added.