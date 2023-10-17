Unknown Gunmen Abduct Wife, Children Of Kwara Lawmaker

Some yet to be identified gunmen have abducted the wife and two children of Hon Lawal Ayanshola Soliu, the lawmaker representing Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru of Moro Local Government in the Kwara State House of Assembly.

It was gathered that the abduptors invaded the residence of the lawmaker around 1 a.m. on Monday.

A community leader in Shao who spoke with Daily Trust said that: “The abductors came in their numbers shooting sporadically before whisking the victims away into the nearby bush.

“Their whereabouts have remained unknown although one of them who contacted the family was yet to make a demand for ransom, saying he was not with the others in the forest yet to harmonise the agreed price.

“But in the meantime, the lawmaker has been advised to relocate from the town.”

The chairman of the state vigilantes, Alhaji Ibrahim Saka speaking on the incident said: “Yes, it’s true and we have dispatched some of our men to comb the forest for their possible rescue”.

Also reacting to the horrible report, the spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

He, said that details around the incident are still sketchy.