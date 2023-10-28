“You Failed As Musician, Blogger” – Bobrisky Slams Samklef For Dragging Davido

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has slammed Samklef over his feud with Davido.

The clash between the duo ensued after Samklef in his congratulatory post on Instagram, shared a video of Davido and his wife, Chioma with their new born twins leaving the hospital in Atlanta, USA.

Reacting to this, Davido, who hasn’t announced the birth, took to social media to berate Samklef for allegedly leaking the clip and blocked him.

Since the incident, Samklef in a series of posts on his Instagram page called Davido out for refusing to pay the N1 million he’s allegedly owing a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student, Mastermind, from 2020.

Addressing the ongoing feud in a post on his Instagram page, Bobrisky stated that Samklef’s anger stems from Davido blocking him on IG.

“Sometimes silence isn’t the best answer to some low life. A few weeks ago, the same Samklef was hyping David but as soon as he blocked you war began.

“If you want him to unblock you send elders to beg him he will unblock you. But coming for him won’t move him. You are the one losing. As a producer you failed completely, as a musician you also failed completely, as a blogger you failed. Even as an interviewer you failed.”