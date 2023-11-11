11 Dead, 54 Others Injured In Kebbi Auto Crash

No fewer than 11 persons have been killed with over 54 persons, sustained degrees of injuries in an accident along Maiyama/Koko Road in the Koko-Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Monday.

It was gathered that the accident involved a DAF Trailer with registration number SKK837X driven by a yet-to-be-identified driver.

Confirming the horrible development, the Kebbi State Police Command, in a statement by its spokesman, SP Nafiu Abubakar, which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday, revealed that about 65 passengers were involved in the accident.

The statement read: “On November 27, 2023, around 6 am, there was a fatal motor vehicle accident along Maiyama/Koko Road, involving a DAF Trailer with number plate SKK837X driven by a yet-to-be-identified driver, conveying passengers, bags of onions, bags of beans and six motorcycles and travelling from Goronyo LGA of Sokoto State to Niger State.

“On reaching a point near Dada village, Koko/Besse Local Government Area, the driver lost control of the vehicle as the truck head suddenly severed from the body.

“Consequently, the truck head alone swerved into the bush. As a result, 65 passengers, all males from Sokoto State, including the driver sustained various degrees of serious injuries.

“On receipt of the accident report, a team of traffic policemen from Koko Division rushed to the scene and removed the victims to General Hospital in Koko, where a medical doctor confirmed 11 dead, while the remaining victims are currently responding to treatment.”