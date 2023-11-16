16-Year-Old Girl Raped After Getting Drunk At Church Anniversary Celebration

An unnamed 16-year-old girl was raped in Adubi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State after getting drunk during an annual church anniversary celebration.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the state’s Police Command Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola disclosed the horrible incident on Friday.

Omolola said that the victim’s mother had reported to the police that her daughter who got drunk during their church’s (name withheld) anniversary celebration on the 6th of November 2023 in Adubi Ogun State was raped.

The police spokesperson quoted the mother to have said that she had taken her daughter to a nearby bar shop and locked her there.

Unfortunately for her, the young girl became a victim of Gbenga Kolawole, a 32-year-old man who had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

However, Kolawole was later caught in the act by one Sunday Ibrahim.

The Police’s statement reads: “Following a report from an aggrieved mother that her 16-year-old daughter who got drunk during an annual church year anniversary celebration on November 6, 2023, in Adubi Ogun State, and was taken by her to a nearby bar shop and locked there, became victim to one Gbenga Kolawole “m” 32yrs who had unlawful carnal knowledge of the drunk girl.

“He was however caught in the act by one Sunday Ibrahim “m” of the same address,” Odutola said in a statement.

“The victim has been taken to Ore Ofe Hospital for medical attention and treatment while the suspect has been arrested for preliminary investigation,” she disclosed.