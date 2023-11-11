‘Things Are Hard For Me, So I Got Human Head, Hands From Islamic Cleric’ – Suspect

The Police in Oyo State, on Friday, paraded a 45-year-old ritualist identified as Hassan Kolawole with a fresh human head in Ibadan.

The suspect, Kolawole was paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, at the command headquarters, Eleyele alongside nine others who were arrested for various crimes at different locations within the state.

Kolawole however confessed to the crime, adding that he obtained the fresh human head and two hands found in his possession from a Muslim cleric.

“I have one wife and two children and things are very hard for me in taking good care of them. I met one Waheed, who is also an Islamic cleric at a Maolud. We discussed it and he told me that he knew how to do money rituals that would require the use of human parts.

“I told him that I don’t know how to get the human parts and he promised to get it for me. He later brought the human parts to me at Amuloko where we met early in the morning. I kept it in my office where I often attended to people who needed spiritual assistance.

“The police came to search my office on the day Waheed gave me the fresh head and two hands but the person is now at large,” the suspects told journalists.

The nine suspects within the State who were paraded for various crimes ranging from murder, kidnapping, cultism, and theft were arrested from different locations