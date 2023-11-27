Agbo-A-Thon: Nigerian lady set to cook herbs for 300-hours to set world record

A young Nigerian lady based in Ibadan is ready to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking of herbs (agbo), tagged Agbo-A-Thon.

On Facebook, the entrepreneur known as Eniola Fagbemi Sisialagbo revealed her intention to set a world record for her herbal business.

Eniola claimed in a post on the platform that, while wishing herself luck, the Guinness World Record had approved her 300-hour Agbo-A-Thon.

READ MORE: 4 dead, 10 Injured As Sylvester Madu Escapes Death As Gunmen Attack Crew At Movie Set

She, however, has yet to announce the date of the commencement of her record-breaking attempt or its location. Her fans and loved ones are looking forward to the attempt as many are ready to support the businesswoman.

“AGBO-A-THON‼️‼️‼️ Guinness book of records have approved for me to do AGBO-A-THON‼️ Am cooking Agbo for 300 hours in Ibadan‼️ Kindly wish me well,” she wrote.