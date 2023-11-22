“Akpabio Not Fit To Be Senate President” – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that Nigeria Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is not fit to be in the position.

Ezekwesili made this known in a tweet on Wednesday, adding that the country’s democracy is on the verge of a collapse.

She charged opposition lawmakers to speak up on matters affecting all citizens who elected them into their offices.

Ezekwesili said: “Our sharply declining Nigerian Democracy was apparently further assaulted by @Senator_Akpabio who should never have been answering the title of Senator not to talk of “Senate President” were it not for the rottenness of the country’s Judiciary @NGCourtofAppeal that has obviously thrown caution to the wind and allowed itself to be corrupted and captured by decadent politicians.

“Meanwhile, it was hopeful to see Opposition Party voices finally doing what Democracy demands of them.

“Kudos to @SenatorNwoye @ireti_kingibe and other Labor Party Senators. Raise your Collective Voice on all matters that affect the Citizens who elected you into office as Lawmakers. It was what we expected of you on those egregious Luxury SUVs you collected or are waiting to collect.”