Protest Rocks Gateway Poly As Robbers, Cultists Rape, Kill Students

Students of the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State on Tuesday, protested attacks on their off-campus hostels by armed men suspected to be robbers and cultists.

It was gathered that the students stormed the campus yesterday, displaying placards with various inscriptions.

According to the students, who pleaded anonymity for security reasons, while addressing Daily Post, said: “the armed men usually invade students’ hostels at night to dispossess them of their phones, money” and other belongings.

“They raped some girls and even beat them on Sunday. We can no longer sleep with eyes closed.

“These criminals will come to take our belongings and even force themselves on girls. It is getting too much. This must not continue,” they chanted.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the students are returning to their families until the situation is addressed.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed to Daily Post that “the Area Commander is on ground there”.

Asked to speak further about the agitations of the students, the PPRO said she would get the details and revert.