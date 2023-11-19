‘Any Form Of Alliance Should Be With Us, Not Atiku, We’re Not Merging With Any Party’ — NNPP Faction

Major Agbo, factional leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says the Party is not in merger talks with any other political party.

Disclosing this in a statement on Saturday, Agbo added that the NNPP is also not considering any merger at the moment as proposed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Recall that Yakubu Shendam, a spokesperson and member of another NNPP’s faction, said the Party is open to merging with other parties if Rabiu Kwankwaso would be the anointed candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

In the latest development, Agbo accused Shendam of speaking for Kwankwaso, not the NNPP.

He added that “Kwankwaso is no longer a member of our party”, and Shendam is also “not a card-carrying member of our party.”

Agbo said the NNPP “certificate cannot be subsumed into any other,” and the party’s mandate remains “independent.”

“The BoT, in its meeting on Aug. 28, had expelled Kwankwaso, and the decision was ratified by the National Convention of Aug. 29 in Lagos due to anti-party activities and other serious infractions.

“Kwankwaso is no longer a member of our party, and cannot be its presidential candidate in 2027, and Shendam needs to know this.

“Every Nigerian is interested in having a true democracy that is all-inclusive, what we have now is far away from democracy.

“So, if there is a proposition by opposition elements to ensure that democracy is installed, why not?

“However, that proposition must be given a good thought, considered by the founder and other founding members of our party.

“Anything that will make Nigerians witness democracy is accepted, but our certificate is independent.

“Our certificate cannot be subsumed into any other as being imagined by Kwankwaso, Buba Galadima, Shendam and their Kwankwassiya group, who are no longer members of our party.

“At the moment, we are not considering any merger, and if there will be any form of alliance (certainly not a merger) at all, it should be with the NNPP, because Atiku is now retiring.

“So, he should support our party to enthrone a dependable leadership come 2027,” Agbo stated.

There has been a leadership crisis rocking the NNPP which began when the party’s Board of Trustees led by Boniface Aniebonam expelled Kwankwaso over anti-party activities.

In reaction, a faction loyal to Kwankwaso reversed the decision and expelled some national officers over alleged anti-party activities.

However, a high court in Kano set aside Kwankwaso’s suspension and restrained party members from acting further on the case.