“Corruption Greatest Challenge To Nigeria’s Growth” – Ex EFCC Boss, Magu

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has identified corruption as the greatest challenge to growth and development in Nigeria.

Magu led this out on Saturday at the investiture of Fellows and Graduate members of the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA) held at the Africa University of Science and Technology, Abuja

The former EFCC Chairman restated his belief in the fight against corruption even as he left the system.

READ MORE: EFCC Arraigns, Remands 11 OAU Students For Internet Fraud

Magu stated that when a nation fights corruption, it is certain that the future is assured for all of the citizens.

He said: “Today as we celebrate this honour, I therefore reemphasize the importance of eradicating corruption for our nation’s progress.

“When you fight corruption, it is certain that the future is assured for all.”